Back to Bologna from 12 to 14 May on Medical Science Festival. This year’s theme, which marks the eighth edition, is dedicated to ‘Educating to care: teaching and learning‘. Scientists, international experts and Nobel laureates participate every year in the appointment with the medical-scientific culture. The aim of the three days that takes place inside the Aula Magna of Santa Lucia is to make the themes and challenges of medicine accessible to the general public. Conceived by Fabio Roversi Monaco, the Festival – which this year also sees the collaboration with the Karolinska Institutet, the prestigious Swedish University – is promoted by the Foundation for the Promotion and Study of Medical Science, in collaboration with the Carisbo Foundation and the University of Bologna and with the support of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group.

The advances made by medicine in recent decades have opened up new possibilities and made us discover unimaginable horizons but, at the same time, they have made it further away from people, increasing the gap between the scientific world and patients. “The theme chosen this year, in continuity with the 2021 edition, is intended as a reminder that health and well-being must be accessible and inclusiveand to bring the issue of the quality of medical-scientific communication to citizens in the spotlight when collective health runs an immediate risk – he explains Fabio Roversi Monaco -. In the context of the pandemic, the circulation of controlled information has been disturbed by the dynamics of misinformation and disinformation, not only by people without specific knowledge and knowledge, but also by scientists and experts who have dominated the television and non-television salons. , contradicting each other almost always in a broken way. This has fueled a kind of misinformation and a climate of distrust in science. The patient must be able to understand in order to choose consciously “.

A medicine festival serves to talk about issues, even technical ones, but important and of which there is little social awareness, or to satisfy the curiosity of many ordinary citizens. Medicine and health are topics that are talked about in everyday life. “They are also complex issues, but on which simple or simplistic theses often circulate that can deceive and lead to wrong and risky individual behaviors”, he declares Gilberto Corbellini, Scientific Director of the Medical Science Festival recalling the importance of data. “Also on the management level – adds – Often there is a lack of understanding that economic, organizational or socio-political analyzes of assistance and care, in order to be functional and flexible in the face of unforeseen events, involve reasoning based on appropriate data and models. It is not always clear what medicine is and how it works, as well as what the organizational challenges of healthcare are ”.

In line with what is indicated in the theme of the Festival ‘Educating to care: teaching and learning’, the 2022 edition is also attentive to the training of professionals. Considering that the patient is not the recipient of the treatments, but the protagonist of the therapeutic path, today doctors have to deal with a new paradigm of medicine and treatment, more and more attentive to the doctor-patient relationship.

The theme of teaching medicine represents one of the focuses of this edition of the Festival, with a series of appointments and reflections on the national health systemthe criminal liability of doctorswith the intervention of the prosecutor Giuseppe Amato, technological innovations incipient (from robotics in surgery, to artificial intelligence in diagnostics, to genome rewriting, to precision medicine, etc.), cognitive decline in the elderlyeducational interventions useful to guide patients on health-related decisions up to mental health problems that the Covid-19 pandemic has unearthed. And yet the metabolic syndrome, the current medical-scientific strategies against diabetes and the new frontiers of pediatric cardiac surgery, as well as less specific and more suitable issues for the general public, such as the meaning of dreams in medicine and the role of climate change in health. infantile.

“The challenge of the Festival is to distinguish itself from the many medical congress events precisely for the communicative aspect that combines dissemination to the general public with timely information, also useful for experts – observes Luigi Bolondi, member of the Scientific Committee of the Medical Science Festival. Among the events that best interpret and develop the general theme of the Festival, there is certainly the panel ‘Teaching to decide: how to use the evidence of the benefits and risks of treatments’. The meeting, then, on ‘The guidelines in the middle of the ford. The tensions of medicine between tests, informed choices of the patient and medical responsibility ‘, serves to “explain how correct education and information – adds Boldoni – can avoid many medico-legal disputes that today haunt clinicians and lead them to practice defensive medicine “.

The intervention of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is also highly anticipated Brian Kobilka, on ‘Structural insights into the activation of G protein-coupled receptors’. The goal of his research over the last 32 years has been the characterization of the structure and the mechanism of activation of these receptors. As Kobilka explains: “G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) carry the majority of cellular responses to hormones and neurotransmitters and are therefore the largest pharmaceutical target group for a broad spectrum of diseases. During my speech at the Medical Science Festival – he specifies – I illustrate the results of these studies and the challenges related to the discovery of drugs for GPCRs “.

Among the other collateral initiatives to the Festival we highlight: the film festival dedicated to cinema and storytelling of the disease, scheduled for Friday 13 May at 19.30, curated by Gian Luca Farinelli, director of the Cineteca di Bologna Foundation, with the collaboration of prof. Claudio Rapezzi, specialist in cardiovascular diseases and lecturer in cardiology at the University of Ferrara, and the concert organized by Farmindustria in collaboration with the Bologna Philharmonic Academy Foundation on Thursday 12 May at 7.30 pm at the “GB Martini” Conservatory of Music.

