These are the main data of the Cycling Tour of Italy, whose 105th edition begins this Friday in Budapest, Hungary.

The route of the Giro-2022: 3445.6 kilometers in 21 stages. Departure from Budapest on May 6, arrival in Verona on May 29.

to take into account

Two individual time trial stages (2nd and 21st stages).

Six stages with high or uphill arrivals (1st, 4th, 9th, 15th, 19th and 20th stages).

Three rest days (May 9, 16 and 23).

Participation: 22 teams of 8 runners (176 runners). AG2R Citroën, Astana, Bahrain, BikeExchange, Bora, Cofidis, DSM, EF Education, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos, Intermarché, Israël PT, Jumbo, Lotto, Movistar, Quick-Step, Trek and UAE (1st division), Alpecin, Bardiani , Drone Hopper and Eolo-Kometa (2nd division)

The rules: Four distinctive jerseys: ‘pink jersey’ (general classification), ciclamino (points), azzurra (mountain) and white (youth).



Bonuses: 10, 6 and 4 seconds to the first three of each online stage. 3, 2 and 1 seconds to the top three of the intermediate sprint.

The winners: 104 editions of the event’s creation in 1909. 69 victories for Italy, 7 for Belgium, 6 for France, 4 for Spain, 3 for Russia and Switzerland, 2 for Colombia, Great Britain and Luxembourg, 1 for Canada, Ecuador, United States, Ireland, Holland and Sweden.

Record of titles: 5 for Alfredo Binda (ITA) between 1925 and 1933, Fausto Coppi (ITA) between 1940 and 1953, Eddy Merckx (BEL) between 1968 and 1974.

The last ten winners: 2012: Ryder Hesjedal (CAN) 2013: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) 2014: Nairo Quintana (COL) 2015: Alberto Contador (ESP) 2016: Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) 2017: Tom Dumoulin (NED) 2018: Chris Froome (GBR) 2019: Richard Carapaz (ECU) 2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) 2021: 1. Egan Bernal (COL) 2. Damiano Caruso (ITA) at 1 min 29 sec 3. Simon Yates (GBR) at 4 min 15 sec

