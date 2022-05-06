During a virtual meeting, OPEC and allied oil-producing countries said they will slightly increase production even though Europe’s proposed phase-out of Russian oil threatens more volatility in the global market.

Chaos opportunity. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 allied producing nations, Opec +, limited themselves to confirming that they will follow the route adopted in July 2021 regarding world oil production, when prices were not on the rise and the invasion in Ukraine did not shake prices. markets.

The plan provides for a “monthly adjustment mechanism” that sets the joint production ceiling as of June 1 at 42.558 million barrels per day (mbd), 432,000 bpd more than in May. A plan that Venezuela, Iran and Libya are not part of, exempt from limiting their extractions due to the problems faced by their oil industries for various reasons, such as internal conflicts and US sanctions.

It is the third time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that OPEC and Russia have met in the oil alliance to confirm a timid increase in pumping, without reacting to the current rise in the price of “black gold” in energy markets convulsed by the conflict .

The meeting concluded with expected results and will not have a major impact on the oil markets, which continue to rise after learning of the European Union’s intentions to stop importing Russian crude, in retaliation for its aggression against Ukraine.

After yesterday’s 5% price increase, the price of a barrel of Brent crude advanced another 3.22%, to 113.32 dollars, while that of Texas Intermediate Oil, WTI, reached 110.62 dollars, with a increase of 2.61%.

If approved, the European Commission’s oil embargo will be part of the sixth package of community sanctions against the Kremlin and would be in force at the end of the year, with the exception of Hungary or Slovakia.

Currently, the EU imports from Russia about 2.2 million barrels every day, a volume that according to analysts, only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be in a position to compensate.

The main producers of Opec + © France 24

But these have been clear in saying that they will not risk the rupture of the alliance sealed with Moscow in 2016 and they do not plan to modify the current agreement in OPEC +. Mohamed Barkindo, secretary general of the organization, stated that there is no capacity to replace the nearly 10 mbd of oil that Russia pumped before invading Ukraine.

The lack of Russian barrels adds to that of other OPEC+ members that have not yet reached the limits set due to lack of investment in recent years, which has reduced the technical capacity of their oil industries. There is even little expectation of achieving the declared objective of recovering the level of pre-pandemic pumping by September.

with EFE