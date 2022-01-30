The first official weekend of Antonio Giovinazzi in Formula E he was stingy with satisfactions and full of difficulties. The former Alfa Romeo driver suffered not a little from the very rapid transition from Formula 1 to Formula E, also closing the second E-Prix at the back of the group, but the room for improvement is really wide despite the particular format of the series does not allow plenty of time for the Pugliese to grow in size and quickly approach a very competitive grid.

“I confirm that it was still very difficult – Giovinazzi declared – Surely now we will have a lot of data to analyze this week, I have to go back to the simulator. In Mexico there will also be another format than Diriyah and I will have even less time with two free practice sessions of 30 minutes each before going into qualifying. It will all be done in one day, so we’ll see how it goes. I will need time to be competitive because Formula E is a championship with drivers all very strong and with a lot of experience, so I will have to do a lot of kilometers. When I have covered so many kilometers I can try to attack ”.

Giovinazzi then tried to explain how factory work on the simulator is not so helpful once on the track, as it did in Formula 1: “After these first two races, I can say that the experience in the simulator is untrue especially as regards the feeling of the car. It is undoubtedly good for learning the circuit, but for the sensations and especially the braking, it is not that close to reality. I have to try my best to learn the track and the procedures, but the real challenge will come back when I get back in the car. I don’t want to point the finger at a single factor, there are many and we have to analyze everything calmly after this first weekend ”.