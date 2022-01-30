Michael van Gerwen reached the quarterfinals of The Masters in Milton Keynes on Saturday evening with pain and difficulty. De Brabander survived no less than five match darts against the Englishman Luke Humphries. The match ended with an incident, because Van Gerwen was accused by his opponent of deliberately coughing.











In the final leg, Humphries, sensing that the match had slipped through his fingers, shook his head annoyed at the idea that Van Gerwen was trying to distract him from concentration. He was struck by a pitying look from the Dutchman.

“He asked me, why were you coughing? Well, it was just one cough, sorry about that then”, said Van Gerwen afterwards with a big smile for the camera. The air also seemed to clear quickly, as witnessed by a tweet that the former number one in the world later sent into the world. “Luke will come back because he is a phenomenal player.” See also F2 | Hughes is the first driver of Van Amersfoort Racing

Humphries also didn’t feel like making a point of it afterwards. “I just looked back disappointed and confused as to why he did that,” he said on social media. “He also admitted that he coughed. But it is absolutely not that I lost because of that, because I was already 200 points behind in that last leg.”

View the images of the ‘cough incident’.



Many mistakes

Although Van Gerwen got through the eye of the needle, he felt he had underperformed. ,,My focus was bad and Luke also played below his level. We both had to work very hard for it. I made so many mistakes, not just on the doubles. But sometimes these kinds of matches are in between. If I had played a match like that last year, I would have lost.” See also Floor van Liemt wanted a good time rather than – maybe – a little more time

Van Gerwen, who after a difficult season no longer owns a single major title, will face Joe Cullen in the quarterfinals this afternoon around 4 p.m. The semi-finals and final of the tournament will also be played today.

,,The confidence is there, but it simply has to be better”, Van Gerwen looks ahead with hope. “Fortunately, it can hardly get any worse than today.”

