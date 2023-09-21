“The reception that the US president is giving is a reception that Giorgia Meloni was wrong not to go to. It has nothing to do with immigration. It would have been good manners to postpone the pizza with her daughter and go. At the international summits if he calls you the US president, here we go. He made a mistake.” As Matteo Renzi at Stasera Italia on Rete4.

“The right has used superficial and populist hasty words to address an epochal problem like immigration. Now if they want to make a serious Mattei plan, fine. But you talk to everyone and you go to Biden’s reception”, reiterates Renzi, who continues : “Giorgia Meloni is losing face. Not for what she says today but for what she has said in the last ten years. She won the elections by saying something that is neither in heaven nor on earth: they didn’t do the naval blockade , they didn’t close the ports but they closed their eyes. The landings have multiplied.”