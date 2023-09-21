Thursday, September 21, 2023
Accidents | Two freight trains collided in Tampere, another track has been put back into use

September 21, 2023
The situation continues to hinder freight traffic through Tampere.

Two a freight train collided south of Tampere on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries, but freight cars and the track were damaged in the collision.

The carriages of two freight trains collided in the south of Tampere between Tampere station and Tampere Viinika, a couple of kilometers south of the station, said Merja Tuunanen About VR communication.

Passenger traffic was allowed to operate on only one track for part of the day, and passengers were advised to be prepared for delays in the Tampere region.

After 1 p.m., the traffic management company Fintraffic’s rail traffic center announced that two tracks have been put back into use between Tampere and Sääksjärvi. There should therefore be no more significant delays in passenger traffic.

However, the situation was said to still hinder freight traffic through Tampere.

According to the release, the accident investigation center’s investigation was still in progress, and there was no estimate of the duration of the clearing.

The derailment completely stopped train traffic for a while in the morning.

