Even this night Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni they argued. The former suitor of Men and Women did not take the friendship between his girlfriend and Delia Duran well and appealed the girl in an unkind way.

Indeed, Alessandro Basciano swore that he would never come back with her, Sophie without getting too upset and with her strong character replied to the boy for the lines: “Look, just disappear, it’s not evening. Downsized, you are making a terrible impression. I’ll slam your suitcases out the door, that’s enough. I broke, you exaggerated“.

Now to comment on the episode and the relationship between the two was Giorgia Basciano, the competitor’s sister. According to the woman for the brother the right woman would be Jessica and explained:

With Sophie there have been ups and downs, she is very young, light, carefree, she lives everything like a butterfly, beautiful, graceful, in search of the most beautiful flower. He puts his heart into it in his own way but he doesn’t have your past, your depth. Maybe Jessica would have been more right for you, older, more mature […]

Giorgia Basciano he then revealed that the boy entered with the idea of ​​conquering the girl he had already been looking at for some time:

But you liked Sophie and you just went with the idea of ​​conquering her. Unfortunately, the fact that he takes you and then leaves you, having fun with this push and pull, made you feel bad again, because in the detachment you see our parents’ one, and above all you relive the one with Clementina who still burns your heart. Alessandro live everything in a more carefree way.

Definitely not nice words, Alfonso Signorini will show them to the young tronista to look for one reaction in her? We will see it only in the next episode.