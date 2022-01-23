Home page politics

divide

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) © Michael Sohn / dpa

Before the new federal-state talks on the corona situation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) spoke out against easing the containment measures.

Berlin – “We don’t need a course correction,” he told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” according to the advance report on Sunday. “In any case, it is certainly not appropriate to loosen the rules across the board in the middle of the omicron wave.”

On Monday, the heads of the federal and state governments want to coordinate again on how to proceed in the corona pandemic. What is happening is currently being characterized by a rapid spread of infections with the easily transmittable omicron variant of the coronavirus, which, however, has not been reflected in a renewed increase in the load on hospital intensive care units, at least so far.

As a result, before the top talks, there were already voices that brought possible loosening into play. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), for example, told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” at the weekend that the load on the clinics was the decisive benchmark. The measures introduced against the delta wave could not be transferred “1:1” to another mutation. “More participation” should be possible again in culture, sports and youth work.

“I am in favor of continuing on the path we have taken,” said Scholz in the “Süddeutsche”. The Chancellor warned against premature hopes for a quick end to the pandemic, especially from Omikron. “We must not be naïve. It is an illusion to think that in three months the pandemic will just miraculously be over forever,” he said.

In this context, Scholz again advocated the introduction of compulsory vaccination. “Without compulsory vaccination, we will not be able to bring the quota to the level that is necessary for us to be able to put the pandemic behind us,” he added.

bro/ilo