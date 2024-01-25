A bit of the Argentine Santiago Giordana and another from the scorer Leonardo Castro This Wednesday they gave Millonarios a 2-0 victory over Junior in the second leg of the final of the Colombian Super League, with which the Bogotá club won the first title of the season in the country.

At the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, the capital's team, led by Alberto Gamerodominated their rival from start to finish and thus managed to overcome the 1-0 deficit in the first leg.

In the first stage, the hosts got the ball and tried to get dangerously close to Uruguayan Santiago Mele's goal, but they found themselves with a difficult barrier to pass made up of center backs Jermein Peña and Emanuel Olivera.

The Barranquilleros, meanwhile, appealed to the counterattack with the speed of winger José Enamorado, midfielder Yimmy Chará and striker Marco Pérez, but they were unable to bring any danger to Álvaro Montero's goal.

In the second half, Millonarios went completely into the attack and managed to open the scoring in the 52nd minute when an error on the way out by midfielder Víctor Cantillo left the ball to striker Castro, who, stumbling, enabled Giordana to win with a very strong right hand. the resistance of Mele, who could do nothing to stop the shot.

The goal did not stop the capital's team, who continued attacking and had several opportunities, led in attack by a hyperactive Castro who also shot on goal but could not celebrate because of Mele. Junior, meanwhile, had a lot of difficulty creating danger but was on the verge of tying in a one-on-one match in which Chará hit a right hand that Montero saved with ease.

In this context, the Ambassadors achieved the final 2-0 when Giordana recovered a ball in the opposite field and joined forces with Silva, who enabled Castro in the 83rd minute to celebrate the goal in the area with a touch that gave him the first title of the year in Colombia to Millionaires.

