Music | Mikael Gabriel's UMK song stirs innuendo, says an expert

“Vox populi” are singing Mikael Gabriel and Nublu in his UMK song. The Latin word pair means the voice of the people, but the song's message has confused some listeners.

The song and its music video may create the impression that they take a stance on conspiracy theories. A music magazine previously wrote about the topic Rumba. The song's message has also been wondered at, for example, in the comment fields on Instagram.

Mikael Gabriel (real name Mikael Sohlman) has talked about conspiracy theories before in his lyrics and interviews. Will you continue? Vox populi this theme?

With a music video the first hearing flight, the encounter with the lizard people and the disruption of the news broadcast are presented.

The chorus sings:

Vox populi, all opinions are equally wrong

Vox populi, if you are lions, why does your pack roar?

Vox populi, and we will never keep our heads together

Vox populi, vox populi, we are the voice of the people

Vox populi, vox populi, shout to the ends of the earth

Mikael Gabriel, Nublu, Very, Omar Aberkane, Hjalmar, Hevitheum and Jukka Immonen.

A rock the herd refers to sheep, which is a metaphor used by people who believe in conspiracy theories for people who don't believe in them. In the music video, Mikael Gabriel and Nublu land on the moon and put up the Finnish and Estonian flags there.

One of the most internationally known conspiracy theories is that the historic 1969 US hearing was staged. It has also been claimed to be staged when the astronaut Neil Armstrong planted an American flag on the moon.

Another famous theory is that the world's elite are actually lizards in human form. In the music video, the woman sitting next to Mikael Gabriel has a lizard's tongue.

You can watch the music video below.

Plasterer has hinted years ago that he believes in conspiracies. In 2019 In an interview with the monthly supplement he listed things that worried him:

“If we talk about things that we want to keep in the dark, one of the biggest is how Israel controls the world economy and the world's weapons.”

“We are too silent about chemical fertilizers, even though they are already being talked about quite a bit.”

Published in 20221 It was meant to be with the song, he longs for the times, “when the water didn't flow”. Some believe that fluoride is added to tap water to poison people.

Mikael Gabriel has also repeatedly questioned the “mainstream media” and its reporting in his songs and social media posts.

Tampere University doctoral researcher Matias Nurminen.

HS asked two experts familiar with conspiracy theories and extremism to listen Vox populin and watch the music video.

Dissertation researcher Matias Nurminen according to the song's chorus, there are hints about believing in conspiracy theories. Working at the University of Tampere, Nurminen has researched, among other things, extremist ideas and social storytelling.

“The 'rocky herd' paints the picture that he knows better and the others are just sheep, which is a favorite mindset of conspiracy theorists. “We don't keep our heads down” and “let's shout to the world” convey that there have been attempts to block his message in some way, but he is not going to give up,” says Nurminen.

The chorus exudes “the attitude of people from Vennamo, yes, the people know”, he describes.

Vennamolaisuus refers to Finnish populism and the politician considered to be its mentor Veikko Vennamo (1913–1997).

A song however, the message as a whole remains unclear to Nurmi. It might also be a conscious means of the songwriter, he says.

“Sometimes people get confused and insinuate to protect themselves that they can say questionable opinions without being caught. However, this song is not such a controlled entity that there is any clear hidden message in it, but it is splattered with different metaphors.”

“ “When you use movie analogies, you protect yourself from criticism.”

Similar insinuations have been practiced by, for example, the former president of the United States Donald Trump and technology media mogul Elon Musk. In May 2020, Musk wrote on the messaging service Twitter (now X) “Take the red pill”, followed by a red rose emoji.

The utterance is familiar Matrix-from a science fiction film, but in recent years various extremists and conspiracy theorists have adopted it into their rhetoric. The tweet was interpreted as possibly a statement in favor of the extreme right and men's rights.

The red rose, on the other hand, was believed to refer to the left of the United States, positioning it as some kind of enemy. Wild speculation started in the American media about what Musk really meant.

“Some people are good at hinting. They may say something radical, but do it through such nuances that it is difficult to hold them to account. When you use, for example, movie analogies, you protect yourself from criticism and make a fool of the other person when he starts making interpretations,” says Nurminen.

Johanna Kaakinen, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Turku.

Turku assistant professor of psychology at the university Johanna Kaakinen has studied conspiracy theories and why they are believed.

Kaakinen believes that Vox populi and music video are a parody and do not encourage conspiracy theories.

“Parody is, on the other hand, a difficult genre, not everyone always understands it. Only the creators know what this song wants to say.”

Kuulenno's staging and lizard people are well-known, but at least in Finland very unpopular theories. According to a survey conducted by Kaakinen, four percent of Finns believe that the hearing could be staged.

Instead, a paltry 1.3 percent of Finns believe in lizard people, and Kaakinen is cautious about even such a high number, because there might be jokes among the survey answers.

I hear and in addition to the lizard man, in the music video, Mikael Gabriel and Nublu attack the newscast with a logo in the background, which probably has the letters MGN, which refer to the artists' initials.

It occurs to Kaakinen that the news broadcast could refer to, for example, the American news media Fox News, which has been criticized for its news content that inspires republican ideas.

In the first verse of the song, Mikael Gabriel raps:

I remember when I used to be an outsider

Sometimes I just wanted to destroy everything here

I send you greetings that try to limit my voice

You don't all go to hell

According to Kaakinen, the feeling of being outside is one of the predisposing factors to believing in conspiracy theories.

“Believing in theories can create a sense of meaning and community for a group that feels that they are in some way kicked in the head or underdogs,” says Kaakinen.

Mikael Gabriel photographed at the 2022 Emma gala.

Mikael Gabrielin neither the song nor the music video takes a stance on conspiracy theories.

“I haven't even thought about anything like that. There is no specific message in the video. It's art, we take inspiration from different things like movies. The video also continues my and Nublu's space theme,” the rapper commented to HS.

“ “The Lizardman is a reference to a hundred million different movies.”

Mikael Gabriel and Nublu have previously released two joint songs, The universe and Hint. The music video of the first takes place in space and in the second video only a glimpse of space is seen.

Mikael Gabriel understands that hearsay and lizard references can evoke images of conspiracy theories, but according to him, the inspiration came from the movies.

“It's a fantasy. It's not in a real news studio or actually on the moon. Even the lizard man is a reference to a hundred million different movies.”

A song in the words he sees nothing suggestive of conspiracies.

“The purpose of the song is not to attack anyone, but this shows that everyone has an opinion about me, but no one has any idea who I really am.”

The song also encourages you to use your own voice despite the doubters, he adds.

So who are these roaring lions?

“The lions are people who shout false opinions about me. All that barking is the crying of sheep to me.”

Externality remembering the feeling is related to his youth and the beginning of his music career, when he faced bullies and doubters, he describes.

However, Mikael Gabriel accepts all interpretations of his music and videos.

“Art is best when everyone decides what it tells them. That's why good movies don't show the ending and let the viewer decide what happens. This song isn't about conspiracies, but if it sparks a conversation about them, fine. The more people research things, the better.”