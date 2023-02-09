The popular funny revealed that so far he has not gotten a job on television; for this reason, he continues to work as an application taxi driver.

Gino Arévalo closed his local commercial that was a poultry, so now he is experiencing a difficult economic time. He funny Nacional is working as an application taxi driver while he manages to carve out a new space on Peruvian television. For this reason, he recently revealed that he communicated with his colleagues Carlos Álvarez and Ernesto Pimentel in order to speed up his return to the screens. However, the response would not have been entirely positive on the part of the interpreter of the Chola Chabuca.

What did Gino Arévalo say about his business?

In conversation with Trome, Gino Arévalo talked about the closure of his store and the hope he has of partnering with a partner. “However, I do not lose hope of one day reopening my restaurant, there is a gentleman who wants to partner with me, so we are in talks. For now, I continue to make a taxi by application and I break my back working for my family “sentenced.

Gino Arévalo is dedicated to transport by application after closing his poultry shop. Photo: composition LR See also From Captain America to Jane Foster: who has lifted Thor's hammer?

For his part, the actor said that he was in talks with Carlos Álvarez and Ernesto Pimentel to speed up his return to the small screen. However, he did not get a response from one of them. “Of course I did. I spoke with Carlos Álvarez, I have told him that I am available to work. I also wrote to Ernesto Pimentel to see if he could take me into account in his program, but he left the message I sent him unseen. I am not looking to give It hurts no one, however, I try to find them anyway,” he added to said medium.

Gino Arévalo, before and after: this was his radical physical change after surgery

Gino Arévalo previously appeared on the “En boca de todos” program with the aim of showing his new figure after losing more than 40 kilos after undergoing an operation. “I was in the city of Arequipa for five days after the operation, which turned out spectacularly. As you can see, before I was very chubby, now I’m ‘light’. My life has totally changed, I have become a food preacher”he expressed on that occasion.

Gino Arévalo works as a taxi driver after closing his chicken shop

Gino Arévalo had set up a place that functioned as a chicken shop, however, debts made him close this space and dedicate himself to the private transport business.

“I recently bought a cart and I am working as an application because the money is not enough, especially because I have a family that depends on me. (…)”, He sentenced Trome earlier.

Gino Arevalo’s Instagram

Gino Arevalo He has an official Instagram account with more than 1,400 followers. On this social network he publishes various videos and advertisements for the sale of various jungle dishes such as juane, chaufa amazónico and more. You can locate it as ginoarevalo79.