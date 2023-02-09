The demand for an American visa increased among Brazilians last year. According to data from the US Department of State, in the 2022 fiscal year (Oct/21 to Sep/22), 695,575 visas were issued to Brazilians, an increase of almost 15% compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic affected a lot international travel and visa applications (there were 607,000 visas approved that year).

With the increase, Brazil became the third country with the highest number of visa issues in 2022 (until November), behind only Mexico and India. This increase also greatly influenced the period for obtaining visas, which usually takes more than a year. Most visas are still for tourism and temporary business (the so-called B1 and B2), which correspond to 91% of all visas, since work visas and visas to live more permanently in the country are more demanding and restrictive. .

According to Jorge Botrel, partner at JBJ Partners, a consultancy specializing in Entrepreneurship, Business Consulting and Expatriation for countries like the USA, even with the possibility of remote work, there is a great desire for qualified professionals to work in the USA and experience the lifestyle of life in the country, with the benefits of a first world country surpassing the convenience of the home office.

“The desire to leave Brazil and go to a strong economy, due to everything that has been happening in Brazil in recent years, overlaps with the effect of remote work. Brazilians don’t want to work for American companies just to earn in dollars, they want the experience of living in the country, they want to go out on the street and not be robbed”, says Botrel.

However, there are challenges for professionals working in some areas that require certification, such as doctors, pharmacists and engineers, who need to undergo more rigorous certification processes to work in these areas. Fluency in the language is also essential, says Botrel, for any professional who wants to work in the US.

“The USA is not the easiest country in the world for you to immigrate to, it has a series of laws, restrictions, controls… So that thing of “I go with a tourist visa and there, if I like it, I’ll find a way to stay” it’s the worst move you can make, as you’ll likely get yourself in a tight spot. Another key aspect is financial support. Although you will earn in dollars, you will also spend in dollars. So while you are not generating income to cover your expenses, such as documentation, guarantee for renting a property, among others, you need to have a financial plan to avoid running out of money and without support in a country you don’t know”, he says. The specialist.

Effects of the Covid pandemic

In addition, the increase in the issuance of visas is also related to a repressed demand due to the Covid pandemic, which postponed many tourist and business trips, causing a considerable increase as restrictions are reduced and the population is immunized. Brazilian is intensifying.

So much so that the wait for a visa to the USA, according to an article by Estadão on January 19, can last up to 500 days, such is the dammed demand, making it difficult for the American consulate to keep up with the increase in demand.