Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), criticized this Monday, 10, the instability in the systems of the Ministry of Health. -19 of states of municipalities has not been fully re-established. The ‘blackout’ occurred amid the advance of the ômicron variant in Brazil and the outbreak of H3N2 influenza.

On social media, the minister said that the matter should be ‘treated as a priority’ and that the lack of consolidated data on the advance of the new coronavirus ‘makes it impossible’ to face the pandemic.

“The re-establishment of systems for updating epidemiological bulletins should be treated as a priority. For weeks, states and municipalities have faced difficulties in reporting cases of contamination and hospitalization. #ApagaoNaSaude makes it impossible to face the pandemic”, he wrote.

The invasion of the Ministry of Health systems completes a month on Monday. The hacker attack hit platforms such as e-SUS Notifica, National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and ConectSUS, which provides proof of vaccination.

Although they have resumed operation, some systems remain unstable, which has made it difficult to supply and consult information. Cyber ​​crime is being investigated by the Federal Police.

