Woman is vaccinated in Valencia: immunized in this age group are 30 times less likely to be admitted to the ICU, according to study| Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

People between the ages of 60 and 79 who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are 20 times more likely to die than those immunized, according to a report by Spain’s Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES).

The Minister of Health of Spain, Carolina Darias, released the results of this research over the weekend during a visit to a vaccination center in the region of Extremadura.

According to the same document, people in this age group who have not been vaccinated are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized due to the disease.

And the vaccinated, on the other hand, are 30 times less likely to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), explained the minister.

“The data are compelling”, said Carolina Darias, who praised the high level of vaccination of the Spanish population, one of the highest in the world, and encouraged them to continue in this way and also to receive the booster dose.

“We know that the best weapon against the pandemic is to vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate”, he argued. “It has been shown that vaccination is the best way to combat the severity of the disease and save lives.”

She also noted that the death rate, now at 1.3%, has declined as vaccination progresses. This indicator was 4% a few days after the start of the first wave of cases in Spain, in March 2020.

At the moment, the country has an incidence of cases never seen before, with an average of 2,722 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days; the most severe patients correspond to 22% of the ICUs.

In Spain, with 47.5 million inhabitants, more than 80% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In addition, 31.5% of children aged 5 to 11 years have already received at least one dose of the vaccine and, according to the latest official data, 86.8% of the population aged 12 to 19 years have had the full dose.

Currently, people over 40 years old receive the booster dose, which eight out of ten people over 60 have already received.

More than 5,000 elderly people died from Covid-19 in nursing homes during 2021, the year of vaccination, while nearly 26,000 died in 2020 with a positive test or symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, according to data released over the weekend.

Last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study that found that unvaccinated people had a more than six times greater risk of testing positive for Covid-19 and a more than 11 times greater risk. of dying from the disease, compared to the vaccinated.

back to school

About 10 million students returned to face-to-face classes in Spain this Monday (10) after the holiday season, at the height of the most contagious wave of the coronavirus.

The government and the regions have agreed that classes will continue to be fully face-to-face, as before the Christmas period, since Spanish educational centers are “safe”, even with the epidemic hitting records of cases day after day.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant and the successive festive celebrations, which ended last Thursday in the country, favor a mass contagion, whose effects will be noticed for several days in health statistics, according to the authorities.

Therefore, the return to school was carried out with strict compliance with health protocols, although with the recommendation to ease quarantines.

Classes began, however, with some of the teachers on leave because they were infected or in quarantine after having had contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

According to RTVE, the ômicron variant generated an absence of 6 to 8% of teachers, according to calculations by unions and educational centers, while the first estimates by the Workers’ Commissions indicate that 4 to 6% of teachers were not in the classroom due to the disease.