André-Pierre Gignac is more than a footballer for the fan of tigers.
His arrival in 2015 marked a watershed in the club’s history. He not only tripled the achievements of the institution in less than ten years, but also took revenge on others and filled each of the fans with pride. He is the top scorer in the club’s history and even at thirty-seven years old he continues to solve matches.
For all the aforementioned, it is understood that everything that Gignac does, says or is silent has a special impact in front of the media or the fans. Even his omissions generate debate, such as those goals scored against Motagua or against Pueblain which he decided not to celebrate.
He has recently been involved in a peculiar controversy against one of the most important commercial partners of the team. And it is that after scoring a goal against the Emeralds of Leon, André-Pierre Gignac celebrated by raising his arms to the wind, as if showing off his muscles.
Celebration that in recent months has been awarded to Henry Martin. Or at least that is how TUDN consider it, who immediately published an image titled: Gignac celebrates like Henry Martin, to which the Frenchman responded with a story on his instagram account making it clear that he had been celebrating like this since 2015, when he was still I was in Marseille and the América striker was just beginning to write his football history.
It must be remembered that TUDN is part of Televisa: the company that has the transmission rights of the Tigres team.
Will there be a wake-up call for Gignac for falling for the television game?
Will they say something to them for not having been informed before?
Or will everything remain as something that happens in the game and nothing else?
#Gignac #attacks #important #commercial #partner #Tigres
Leave a Reply