How darling of the canal belt went down: words were greater than performance at VanMoof

A year ago, VanMoof owners Ties and Taco Carlier reported with bravado that they wanted to get the next 1 billion earthlings on a bicycle, now their company is collapsing in spectacular fashion. How could VanMoof – the media’s darling, the apple of the canal belt’s eye – go so wrong? A reconstruction. “Their brand awareness is really much greater than their market share.”