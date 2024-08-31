Gigi, someone like you… Together again: the concert from Naples rerun on Rai 1. Guests, cast, singers, previews, lineup, how many episodes, streaming

Tonight, August 31, 2024, Gigi uno come te… Ancora insieme will be broadcast on Rai 1, an extraordinary concert from Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples, already broadcast last year, made up of beautiful songs and many guests. Gigi D’Alessio returns to prime time on Rai 1 with a concert and a show featuring music and entertainment, directly from his Naples, accompanied by many other colleagues and friends. Below are all the previews and guests.

Guests

Many guests for this unmissable evening of great music: Biagio Antonacci, Elodie, Max Pezzali, Pio and Amedeo, Tananai, Lazza, Geolier, Serena Rossi, Alessandro Siani, LDA, Nino D’angelo, Enzo Gragnaniello, Clementino, Alex Britti, Ciccio Merolla, and other extraordinary surprises. An exceptional evening, which will be tinged with blue in the symbolic place of the city, to sing together with Gigi his most beloved songs and celebrate Naples once again. Warmed by the great embrace of his fans, D’Alessio will alternate stories and notes, surprises and laughter, in an engaging and exciting show, together with many artist friends who have come from all over Italy to join him on stage.

The lineup features many incredible duets to retrace D’Alessio’s great successes and more, from “Quanti amori”, “Una magica storia d’amore”, “Mon amour”, “Como suena el corazon”, “Non dirgli mai”, up to “Buongiorno”, medleys to sing and dance to, and tributes to the great Neapolitan music. Here are some of the songs we will listen to:

Never Give Up (2024 Version)

Without tuccà

I would like (2024 version)

Between

First Date (2024 Version)

I don’t regret it

Who

A Sick Heart (2024 Version)

If only I could tell you

With you

Never give up

The path of age

My love

How many loves

How the heart sounds

Never tell him

A magical love story

A new kiss

Annare

A bit poor photo models

Gigi, someone like you… Together again: how many episodes, streaming and TV