This generation of consoles Xbox surprised with the introduction of two at the same time: the Series X and the Series S. The main difference is that the latter is less powerful but Microsoft still wants parity in the games that are released on both, which has already caused some problems and game delays.

Now the video game Dune: Awakening is the latest to cite Microsoft’s less powerful console as one of the reasons for delaying its release. Funcom product manager Scott Junior said He talked about the game and said that the optimization for this console made them prefer to release it on PC first.

‘It was one of the reasons we came out on PC first. There’s quite a bit of optimization we need to do before we can release it on Xbox. But yeah, the Series S is quite a challenge.‘. It should be noted that as of yet there is no exact release date. It has only been mentioned that it will be released in early 2025 on PC.

Source: Funcom

With these statements the developers of Dune: Awakening join the growing list of companies experiencing issues with the Xbox Series S. Four years after the arrival of this console and its older sister, these situations continue to occur and it seems that we will see more of them in the remainder of the generation.

What is parity between Xbox Series X and Series S?

The parity between Xbox Series X and Series S means that Microsoft wants the games that developers release on these consoles to work the same and have the same features. However, there are already several developers who are having problems optimizing their games as they seek to make the most of the current generation for this console.

Among the most famous cases we have Baldur’s Gate 3 which even got Microsoft to forget about parity in order to have the 2023 GOTY on its platform. Of course it had to come to Series S without the ability to play in split screen. Do you think Microsoft should be more lax with this policy?

