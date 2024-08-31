Fourth row for the RB20s

Max Verstappen had finished Q2 in second place behind Lewis Hamilton, but in Q3 the championship leader did not go beyond seventh place ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. Red Bull sank in qualifying at Monza and the race is now all uphill with McLaren starting on the front row with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The team principal Christian Horner He did not hide the dismay that reigns at Red Bull: “We can’t understand. We did 19″6 with used tires and then 20″0 with new tires in both laps. We can’t be competitive at the moment and we need to understand why.”

“In Q2 we didn’t seem to be in a bad position, there were still the driveability problems that Verstappen was talking about. – added Horner – We must quickly reverse this trend. McLaren has made a big step forward and now we are also behind Ferrari and Mercedes. Something in the machine is not working, we need to understand what it is and find a solution.”