The objective is to encourage business in small businesses in the Carmen neighborhood and use discount checks of 10 euros each, redeemable with purchase receipts. The Murcia City Council and the Carmen Merchants Association have developed the 'Christmas Crosses the Bridge' campaign, which in total will distribute 5,000 euros in prizes. It begins this Friday, December 15 and concludes on January 4, with the drawing of an extraordinary bonus of 1,000 euros that will take place in the Floridablanca Garden.

Customers who make their purchases in the more than 60 businesses that are part of the Carmelite association will be able to benefit from this campaign, explain municipal sources, who add that this action “connects with the municipal strategy to boost local commerce and encourage consumption with concrete and extraordinary measures.

The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Jesús Pacheco, indicated that “from the City Council we will always support and promote all initiatives that promote the growth and development of local commerce. In addition, we will implement and promote actions that support this sector, one of the strategic sectors of our municipality.

The kickoff of the campaign will coincide with the inauguration of the Barrio del Carmen Artisan Nativity Scene, which will be located in……

. Its debut will be at 8 p.m. with dance performances, traditional Christmas carol singing and musical entertainment.

Likewise, 'Christmas Crosses the Bridge' presents a “complete and varied” program of leisure activities that can be consulted on the website www.lanavidadcruzaelpuente.com. On this portal, interested parties can also find out all the details of this action, added the City Council.

This campaign is the result of planning and coordinated work between the Department of Commerce, the Association of Merchants of Carmen and the Murcia Commercial Area Federation.