Throughout our evolutionary journey, from monkey-like primates to bipedal apes and humans, we have had the company of Pediculus humanus, the human louse.

Lice have recorded this journey in their genes. A new study found that some lice in the Americas are hybrids of those that were brought there by Native Americans and others that were crossed across the Atlantic by European settlers.

Lice usually live on people's heads, clinging to the roots of the hair, piercing the scalp and drinking blood. Unable to survive away from human bodies, parasites jump from one person to another. If people are crowded together in unsanitary conditions, lice can spread to clothing and feed on other parts of the body.

Other mammals and birds have their own lice.

By analyzing DNA, entomologists can reveal which species are most closely related.

In the early 2000s, David Reed of the University of Florida and his team found that human lice are most closely related to lice living on chimpanzees and more distantly related to lice on monkeys.

Another species, Pthirus pubis (better known as crab), lives only in human pubic hair. Reed and his colleagues have discovered that his closest cousins ​​are lice that live on gorillas.

In another study, Reed and his team compared human lice from different parts of the world. They analyzed mitochondrial DNA, transmitted only by females. They found that many lice belonged to one of two lineages that diverged from a female louse that lived perhaps a million years ago.

The team speculated that this split occurred when humans expanded out of Africa. Along with their own lice, they contracted lice from Neanderthals or some other extinct human group.

Recently, researchers have focused on the chromosomal DNA that lice inherit from both parents.

In 2010, Marina Ascunce, an evolutionary geneticist at the US Department of Agriculture, joined Reed's team and led an effort to collect that DNA from other sites.

In the new study, published in PLOS One, Ascunce and his colleagues analyzed the DNA of 274 lice collected from people in 25 locations around the world.

The DNA revealed two geographic clusters. One was present in Africa, Asia and the Americas. Among these lice, researchers found a close genetic link between Honduras and Mongolia. They suspect this is a sign that Asians who originally came to the Americas about 23,000 years ago brought lice with them.

The remaining lice formed a second group, found in Europe, as well as in the US, Mexico and Argentina.

Ascunce and his team see a chronicle of modern history: European settlers sailed to the New World bringing their lice. In the Americas, the second group spread and sometimes ended up on the heads of people who were already infected with lice from the first group.

However, if these lice are colonial hybrids, researchers are surprised they haven't found more. It is possible that the groups were isolated from each other for so long that they acquired mutations that formed a barrier to interbreeding.

By: CARL ZIMMER

THE NEW YORK TIMES