Gianella Neyra, a popular actress and well-known face on Peruvian television, was romantically linked to the actor Segundo Cernadas from 2004 to 2011. Although both currently do not lead a life together, the bond of paternity continues to unite them.

Neyra has sometimes referred to Cernadas in a friendly and cordial way. She knows how her love story was and the reasons why they decided to separate.

How was the romance between Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas?

Segundo Cernadas and Gianella Neyra They were married and in a relationship from 2004 to 2011. One of the couple’s first meetings would have been in 2002, when the actor returned to Peru to star with Neyra in the telenovela “Bésame tonto”.

Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas starred in the novel “Kiss me silly” in 2002. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Mimi Roldan

The Argentine and Neyra were married in April 2004, after 4 years of engagement they both conceive their firstborn named Salvador, who was born in September 2008.

Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas had Salvador in 2008. Photo: composition LR/La República/dissemination

Segundo and Gianella used to alternate their stays in Peru and Argentina because of the family they both had. For example, at the end of the year they traveled to the actor’s native country. Likewise, the idea of ​​the gaucho oscillated in being able to stay for a while in Lima and thus be able to be close to his family.

Finally, after 7 years as a couple, in 2011, Segundo Cernadas separated from Gianella Neyra. This occurred in the midst of a media scandal in which the Argentine actor was linked to other women.

Why did Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas get divorced?

Regarding the reason for their divorce, Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas They have been quite open with their feelings. In this way, the actress told the program hosted by Milagros Leyva that getting divorced was one of the most difficult events she had experienced, for which she also underwent psychological therapy.

However, he also recognized that it was one of the events with the greatest maturity. The end of their relationship would have come due to mutual agreement, since both did not feel in the same tune.

“When I got divorced it was a very cathartic moment, but somehow we were able to do it in a very beautiful way. We sat down and were very honest in being able to say ‘we’re not in love with each other anymore,’” she mentioned in the interview.

Gianella Neyra and Segundo Cernadas have a good parental relationship. Photo: composition LR/capture/Instagram/@gianellaneyra_/La República

As for the actor, he has also ruled out rumors of the interference of third parties, instead, he has been quite categorical in assuring that the relationship ended on good terms. He did so in 2012 for Ciudad Magazine.

“We finished with Gianella, the relationship is very good. At first we wanted to keep what was happening between us, and after the separation, someone, perhaps, would go out at night and find us with someone and that is why they believed that we were cheating on each other, ”she said.

What is Segundo Cernadas currently doing?

Segundo Cernadas has worked in different Argentine and Peruvian productions such as “Muñeca brava”, “Todo sobre Camila”, “Bésame tonto”, among others. Currently, the actor is dedicated to political life in his native country after being elected as President of the Honorable Deliberative Council of Tigre.

Who is the current partner of Gianella Neyra?

Gianella Neyra maintains a sentimental relationship with the driver and ex-model Cristian Rivero. Despite being together 8 years ago, the couple has no plans to get married at the moment.

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra are one of the most stable famous couples in Peruvian entertainment. Photo: The Republic

How did Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero meet?

Driver Cristian Rivero I already knew Gianella Neira for the novels, but in 2011 both had the opportunity to star in the novel “Lalola”.

“She became an actress and everyone looked up to her and I did too. I used to go with my neighborhood friends to see where she filmed the soap operas to see the actors come and go. She doesn’t remember when I asked her for an autograph. Time passes and coincidences of life we ​​work together ”, she recounted in an interview with Carlos Vives.

The happy couple made up of Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra will be part of the La voz Kids singing reality show. Photo: Composition / Instagram

How old is Gianella Neyra?

Gianella Neyra was born on May 3, 1977. The Peruvian actress is currently 45 years old. old.