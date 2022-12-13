The reports of corruption within the European Parliament are ‘very worrying’, says Prime Minister Mark Rutte. One of the suspects is Greek social democrat Eva Kaili. She was one of fourteen Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament (EP). It has now become known through the Belgian newspaper De Morgen that, in addition to Qatar, Morocco is also involved in influencing the EP.

