Genoa – Sampdoria is back on the pitch tomorrow – Sunday 3 April – at Ferraris (6 pm) against Mourinho’s Rome. After the break for the national teams, the Sampdoria want to give continuity to the success of Venice. “That victory – explained the coach Marco Giampaolo on the eve – brought us three important points for our goal but it is strategic forgotten: the players know that there is a long way to go. It would be crucial to give continuity to the results to get out in a concrete way but the pitfalls are around the corner, every Sunday, in every detail. The break for the national teams brings a waste of physical and mental energy: there are those who have obtained the qualification for the World Cup and those who have remained out. Now, however, only Sampdoria needs to be put back in first place, we have worked on this mental aspect ».

Rome will arrive at the Ferraris in excellent shape: “For several days they have found the right place – continues the technician -. They have grown a lot, they are back from 9 consecutive useful results, from a clearly won derby: they are healthy, confident and with a clear identity. They are in the best moment: it will be difficult, not impossible and we will have to make it difficult for them too. I am very confident in our twelfth man, who will return to fill the South and Marassi. Marassi can do extraordinary things together with the players. We will have to play with courage. We will need a super test, an extraordinary Sampdoria ».

Finally, a joke about Quagliarella who tomorrow can equal Gianni Rivera’s 527 Serie A appearances: “All this says a lot not only about Rivera’s career but also Quagliarella’s – says Giampaolo – Fabio has reached a goal that determines his qualities as a player and of man “.

