The gray seal rescued last Tuesday on the beach of La Llana in San Pedro del Pinatar, and which was transferred to the Fauna Recovery Center La Granja de El Saler in Valencia, died this Saturday morning after suffering a seizure, according to reports the Oceanographic Foundation.

Despite the fact that the animal had a very low body condition, the results of the first tests showed a favorable recovery, so work was being done to transfer it in the next few days to a recovery center in the Netherlands to be returned, again, to the sea.

Technicians from the Fundación Oceanogràfic will carry out a necropsy on the specimen to determine the causes of death and to provide knowledge about the biology of this species and the threats it faces today.

The animal was rescued last Tuesday afternoon, after being sighted in previous days at various points on the southeast coast of the peninsula. The rescue took place on the Llana beach in San Pedro del Pinatar and the seal was transferred to the Fauna Recovery Center La Granja in El Saler to assess its health status.

The seal was about seven years old and a first ‘in situ’ analysis revealed that it was in the process of shedding its fur, but that this process was not developing correctly. However, the first results carried out on the beach did not indicate a serious complication.