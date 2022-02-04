Ghostwire Tokyo was the protagonist of an in-depth presentation with the video published last night and at the same time the preorder for play on PS5 and PC, with someone bonus as early access and special edition content and i hardware requirements for the Windows version.

The new first-person action by Tango Gameworks, characterized by a horror setting halfway between modernity and classic Japanese folklore, has finally shown itself in a long video on history and gameplay that has really shown what it is for the first time. , as well as suddenly revealing the exit date set for March 25, leaked just before.

The pre-orders have been opened in the past few hours and the game is available for purchase on PlayStation Store in PS5 version (with 10% discount for PS Plus subscribers) and on Steam in PC version. By booking the standard edition you get the Hannya and biker clothes, while with the digital Deluxe Edition, in addition to the aforementioned bonuses, you also get the Shinobi outfit, the Kunai weapon and the Streetwear Fashion package, but above all the possibility of log into the game 3 days in advance compared to the standard launch, which is March 22.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, a screenshot

At the moment, a physical edition of Ghostwire Tokyo has not been announced by Sony and Tango Gameworks, so we await any information on this. From the Steam page we can get the hardware requirements of the PC version:

Minimum hardware and software requirements: