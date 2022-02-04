DAccording to its own statements, the Federal Ministry of the Interior was able to establish direct contact with the top management of the controversial messenger service Telegram after sustained pressure. A ministry spokesman told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND, Friday editions) that “a constructive discussion with representatives from the top management of Telegram via video conference” took place on Wednesday.

The conversation was conducted by State Secretary Markus Richter from the Federal Ministry of the Interior with other representatives of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Justice. The top of Telegram declared their greatest possible willingness to cooperate with the German authorities. Telegram has named a high-ranking contact person for future direct exchanges. The contact was made via an email address provided by the Google search engine. The ministry spokesman told the RND: “The Federal Ministry of the Interior considers this contact to be a great success and will promote and intensify further exchange with Telegram.”

death threats and hatred

Telegram is considered the main medium for coordinating the protests against corona measures and has been criticized for spreading death threats against politicians and false reports. The security authorities had long tried to contact the people behind the platform, who did not comply with requests to delete hate speech and illegal content. Some politicians had therefore threatened to block the service in Germany if Telegram did not comply with local laws.

F+Newsletter – the best of the week on FAZ.NET Saturdays at 9:00 a.m SIGN IN







Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) meanwhile threatened the platform operators in the “Rheinische Post” and the “General-Anzeiger” (Friday editions) with the enforcement of assets and criminal prosecution outside the EU. “The legal position is clear,” he told the newspapers. “For example, we will check whether and where Telegram has assets that we can enforce in the event of a final fine.”







Telegram is more than a messenger service. It offers the public functions of a social network and must comply with the applicable German law. “This includes, among other things, naming a contact person for German authorities if Telegram calls for criminal offenses, for example by publishing so-called enemy lists.” Telegram does not meet this obligation.

fine pending

Buschmann emphasized that there are currently two fine proceedings against Telegram. However, it was not possible to successfully send the due notices for a hearing to the company based in the United Arab Emirates. “Next we will therefore take the route of public service by publishing a notification in the Federal Gazette. So we will not let up.”

However, the challenge lies in enforcing German or European law when a company like Telegram is based in Dubai and therefore outside the EU. “So we don’t lack any criminal law standards or laws, but it takes a certain amount of perseverance to get to the company,” Buschmann told the newspapers and confirmed: “We have them.”





