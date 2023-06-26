Ghantoot (Al Ittihad)

The Ghantoot Polo Team won the title of the “Atlantis” International Polo Championship, which was hosted by the Moroccan city of Tangier, with the participation of 6 teams that include the most prominent players, the Ghantoot team, Agafay, the 189 team, Aristo, and the Poleritos club, along with the “BGH” club team, representing the Palmieri club, hosting tournament.

The Ghantoot team was crowned with the first foreign international title for UAE polo, led by Nasser Abdullah Al Shamsi, winner of the title of best player in the tournament, Faris Suhail Al-Yabhouni, Gerardo and Santiago.

The players dedicated the title to His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, in appreciation of his support, encouragement and follow-up of His Highness to the club’s career since its establishment in the nineties.

The team members valued the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s interest and sponsorship of the club’s career and its role in its renaissance, as well as all the sponsors and entities that support and participate in the club’s boom.

Nasser Abdullah Al Shamsi, a member of the Board of Directors, team captain and winner of the title of best player in the tournament, praised the follow-up of the club’s board of directors and the efforts of all the players who were the size of the event, appreciating the efforts of all sports authorities in the country.

He thanked the management of the Palmieri Club for hosting the event, the great organizational and technical efforts, and the enormous capabilities that contributed to the success of the international tournament, which brought together the most prominent stars of the game in the world.

Khalid Saeed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the club, congratulated the team members on the achievement, which translated the support and interest of His Highness the club president, the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the contribution of sponsors and all parties.