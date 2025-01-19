After the first weeks in the most famous house in Guadalix de la Sierra, the spirits of the contestants of the new edition of GH Duo They have started to heat up. So much so that one of the participants has activated the abandonment protocol.

After the expulsion of Ángel Cristo Jr’s wife, Ana Herminia, the contestants decided with their nominations that Manuel Cortés, Maica, Sergio Aguilera, Miguel Frigenti and Álex Ghita They would be the next to expose themselves to the public and “come to the fore.”

Among the inhabitants of the house, the ex-boyfriend of Adara Molinero He has claimed that he is not going through his best moment after engaging in various discussions with his teammates, a fact for which could abandon the format in the next few hours.

One of the main reasons, in addition to his bad relationship with some of the contestants, is the lack of food. “There is little food, little training and little fun“, revealed the personal trainer.

“All I want is win a test so that the Super will let me do the shopping alone,” he added, to the surprise of Marieta, who showed her bewilderment at the comment. It was then that Ghita expressed her desire to return home, asking for the activation of the abandonment and expulsion by the audience.

After demonstrating his discontent with the experience, Álex has vented his frustration with one of his supporters within the house, José María Almoguera. Carmen Borrego’s son listened attentively to the fact that his partner is having a very bad time lately, especially because, according to him, he needs more food than other people to maintain your energy and well-being.

The grandson of María Teresa Campos has made an effort to reassure the athlete by insisting that they have only been competing for a short time and that losing a test was a situation that could occur. “Do you see yourself holding on with two cookies?” Ghita asked Almoguera, something to which he answered yes: “I have a lot of willpower“.

Finally, the coach stressed that He doesn’t plan to “screw” his health by eating foods of this type instead of following a normal and balanced diet. For his part, José María assured that no one “gets screwed” so much by eating cookies or less food for a month.