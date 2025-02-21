

02/21/2025



Updated at 11: 37h.





He Seville and Mallorca They will complete Monday (21.00) the 25th day of the First Division. The Sevillista team continues to prepare the match that will take place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. For the second consecutive day, the coach of the Sevillista team, García Pimienta, has not been able to count on the grass with the presence of GUDELJ.

In Thursday’s session, the midfielder did individual charge in the gym. And this Friday has repeated. The coaching staff is attentive to the evolution of its discomfort. Everything indicates that on Saturday’s training will be incorporated with the group. It is not one hundred percent although it could be for Monday’s game.

While, Nianzou, Akor Adams and Lokonga They continue with the recovery processes of their respective injuries. To the Canteranos Rivera, Manu Bueno and Ramón Martínez, who were with the first team in Thursday’s training, has been added in the Hormigo Friday session.

Sevilla arrives at this day after Sunday’s triumph against Valladolid (0-4) that left him with 31 points after 24 days of the championship.