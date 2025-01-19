Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA and boss of world football, has been “horrified” by the racist insults received this Saturday by the Barcelona Football Club player Alejandro Balde at the Getafe Coliseum, and has appealed to the union of the world of football to end racism.

“I am horrified by the racist insults directed at Barcelona player Alejandro Balde during his LaLiga match against Getafe, and I condemn these acts, which have no place in football or society,” he wrote in an online publication. social Instagram.

In addition, the top leader of the governing body of world football once again called for the union of society to combat this scourge. «Racism is a scourge against which we must stay united to fight it and defeat it. No to racism. No to any form of discrimination,” he concluded.

On Saturday, after the Barça team’s draw against Getafe (1-1), Balde reported on Movistar+ that he had received “quite a few racist insults.” «We knew that we were coming to a difficult field, against a difficult rival. I have received quite a few racist insults from the fans, I think it is something that should not continue to happen. When the first half ended the referee activated the protocol,” he indicated.