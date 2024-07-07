Villabate, Palermo. A few hours ago a man without a license and in a clear state of drunkenness decided to get behind the wheel of his car when he lost control of it and crashed into a wall. Unfortunately, his 3-year-old daughter died in the accident.

Archive photo

Here’s what happened in this tragic accident.

Family tragedy in Palermo: drunk man gets behind the wheel

We are at Villabate, a small town in the province of Palermo. A father without a driving license and completely drunk decided to take the car, taking with him his twin sons and his wife. Unfortunately the man lost his check of the vehicle and used it to crash into a low wall.

Location of the accident

In this terrible clash, the girl 3 years old, while his wife and other son did not appear to have suffered too serious injuries. The man, about 40 years old, decided to take the car and go out with it during the night between July 6 and 7.

The accident which saw the Volkswagen Polo it happened in Natta Street and apparently the impact was really strong. Maybe the family was returning from a party or an outing, which is why the man tested positive to the alcohol test. However, it is not clear why he decided to drive without having the right license to do so.

The other family members involved in the crash were unharmed.

The police arrived on site immediately. rescue workers who immediately realized the severity of the injuries sustained by the little girl. To contact the 118 the girl’s parents. The ambulance he then transported the little girl to the hospital Buccheri La Ferla from Palermobut unfortunately a few minutes after her arrival she died.

the hospital

The Carabinieri have begun collecting the findings in order to start the investigation investigations and understand what happened. However, several aggravating circumstances worsen the man’s situation. He had a driving license, but it was revoked some time ago. In addition to the state of drunkenness, some anomalies also emerged regarding to the insurance of the vehicle, which is expired.

Now the man risks being charged with manslaughter while we wait for the next few hours to find out the outcome of the autopsy on the little girl’s body. Luckily no other vehicles were involved in this terrible accident.

The article In the car with the 3-year-old twins, father crashes into the wall, the toll is dramatic: what emerges about the man makes furious comes from Bigodino.

#car #3yearold #twins #father #crashes #wall #toll #dramatic #emerges #man #people #furious