A lot has really been going on in the VIP GF’s house in the last few hours. Princess Jessica Selassié she even went so far as to threaten to quit the game. Jessica took one clear position and demands that the tenant Alfonso Signorini resort to gods disciplinary measures.

Source GF Vip study

All this is against Katia Ricciarelli guilty, according to her, of having done so racist statements against his sister Lulù. “I stand up and go, if they let him pass I swear to you that I stand up and go. This sentence has been said, Lulu has really answered her! “. Miriana Trevisan could not miss the words of the girl, who in response to these statements declares: “I will never raise the greeting, but fine, they can’t let him pass”.

The day before, Trevisan had also stated: “I withdraw, I leave, I dissociate myself from these things. Call my lawyers. Lulu, did Katia Ricciarelli really tell you ‘you go to school, to your country’? This is racism. Did he really say that? Don’t tell me lies because if he really said it, I’m leaving. Guys I’m leaving I don’t live in a house with a racist person. I can’t stand racism “.

But not only that, in this regard also other Vpponi have taken a position. Patrizia Pellegrino said: “These users advise us to all stand up and go to the center of the stage, blocking Alfonso Signorini to say something? They want something like that, a particular kind of strike. And let’s do it, it’s not a bad idea “.

“They have to do something and I think they will. But if this is not the case, now is the right time to do what they ask us to do live. That is to have the strength to get up and go to the center and say something to Alfonso, if he doesn’t “. The conclusion: “I can do it, because I’m an actress and when I want, when I think it’s the right time to say something, I do it”.