Salibandy | Veera Kauppi has been chosen as the best floorball player in the world

Kauppi won the award for the third time in his career.

Finland starred in the World Cup in December Veera Kauppi has been voted the best floorball player in the world. The selection was made for the 15th time by a Swedish newspaper Innebandymagazinet.

The 24-year-old Kauppi won the award for the third time in his career. Previous selections came in 2017 and 2018.

During the past year, Kauppi dominated the Swedish League points exchange in the ranks of Thorengruppen IBK. He scored two goals in the spring final and led his team to the championship.

At the World Championships, Kauppi won silver and was named the most valuable player in the tournament.

About the sisters of the store Oona ranked seventh on Innebandymagazinet. The duo play together at both club and national team level.

Veera Kaupin the extracts in the trough sparked overflowing praise from the Swedish species at the end of the year.

FBC Kalmarsund coach Christoffer Suominen even compared the Finnish cannon to a football star Lionel at the Fair.

“Messi is great in one-on-one situations. He reads the position of his opponents, takes a quick step and passes. Veera is very similar in floorball, ”Suominen described Innebandymagazinetille.