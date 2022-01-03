The news has been circulating for a while now, according to which Delia Duran it could become one new competitor of the GF Vip. By now taken for granted, it is known that Belli’s wife should soon make her entrance, foreseen by the advances for January 3rd. It is news that the tenants obviously did not receive.

The surprise effect is a trump card of reality TV. Everyone is wondering: what will happen between Soleil and Delia? We got some little ideas, thanks to an unexpected event. On the last day of the year, someone has decided to end with a flourish. A fan has positioned himself outside the walls of the house and, equipped with megaphone, he shouted at the top of his lungs the news in the hope of to warn the Sorge.

The influencer was dancing in the garden at the time, wearing Alex’s sweatshirt, ma he preferred to ignore it. To the fans, however, a spontaneous doubt arises. The gieffina has certainly heard the news, but perhaps she hasn’t understood who it is. It was not clear whether Delia’s name came to her ears.

Shortly after, Sorge, speaking with the surgeon Giacomo Urtis, reveals that she has one hot news to tell. So the man, intrigued, asks shortly after: “I love you have to tell me about the stuff you heard”, presses her. She: “Oh yes. The new competitor … Ilaria or Gaia “, she says, but at that moment she directs the censorship.

Attitude that makes the fans very suspicious, who had already noticed that in the last few days Soleil had admitted to having talked to the authors, who had asked him a series of questions about Alex and Delia: “They asked me if it didn’t seem strange to me that in the linked video, Delia was not next to him”, he declared, “Maybe they broke up.”