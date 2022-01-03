On Wednesday his Tottenham challenge the Blues in the League Cup, who could still leave out Big Rom: “It would be disrespectful to talk about him or Chelsea. I’m just saying that even for the public it’s better when everyone is there. It will be a thrill to return to Stamford Bridge ”

After the exclusion in the match with Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku could also miss Wednesday’s League Cup match between Chelsea and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, who at the press conference did not want to talk about the situation of the attacker with whom he has won a Scudetto at Inter: “He is a player from another team. It would be disrespectful to talk about him and also about Chelsea “, said Conte, and then added that in any case” it is better to play against a team that has all the players and even for those who watch it is better that the champions are on the field “.

the return – “It will be a great emotion for me to return to Stamford Bridge, the first time since I left Chelsea – said Conte -. Together we have done an important and good job and I must also say thanks to the club that gave me the opportunity to have my first experience in England. But now I’m the Tottenham manager and I want to give 100% to this club to improve the team. “

risk of postponement – The risk, given the growing number of infections, is that the match could also be postponed, but Conte limited himself to underlining that “we must be ready to find the right solution. It certainly isn’t easy for a coach to change the plan he has in mind, especially when you play so often. Then you find yourself with players who are positive and you have to change everything … ”.

The former Azzurri coach finally admitted “that to win you need to build first and at the moment Chelsea are more ready to win, as demonstrated by winning the Champions League. We have ample room for improvement to become a team that has many expectations of victory “.

