For the former gieffino a blow would come that no one expected: what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Edward Donnamaria has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time the love story that the former gieffino is living with Antonella Fiordelisi has nothing to do with it, but the reasons concern the professional sphere. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Bad news for Edoardo Donnamaria. According to what was revealed by ‘Dagospia’, there would be a competitor of the latest edition of Big Brother VIP who after the reality show remained dissatisfied from a work point of view. Even if no names have been mentioned in this regard, many think that the person concerned is precisely the young face of Forums.

This is what was reported by ‘Dagospia’, the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino:

They say a competitor of Big Brother Vip is furious. He was convinced that, after participating in the reality show, he would continue his professional commitment. But something went wrong. Who is he?

‘Blastingnews’ decided to answer questions from the well-known newspaper. According to what was revealed by the well-known portal, it seems that Antonella Fiordelisi’s boyfriend has remained dissatisfied because, after the end of Big Brother VIPdid not return to his role a Forumsprogram conducted by Barbara Palombelli.

At the moment, the person concerned has decided to remain silent and not to respond to the gossip that is circulating about him these days. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Edoardo Donnamaria he will expose himself on the rumors that are circulating these days about him. Meanwhile, her romance with is booming Antonella Fiordelisi. The two are more in love than ever and a few days Edoardo and Antonella celebrated six months of relationship.