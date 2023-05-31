The social gesture of the ex gieffina makes you suspicious: what’s going on

Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria were without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of the latest edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours the names of the two ex gieffini has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a social gesture of which the influencer has become the protagonist and which has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria are in crisis? The gossip according to which the two former protagonists of the Big Brother VIP are experiencing a period of crisis. The indiscretion was launched following a social gesture in which Antonella Fiordelisi herself became the protagonist.

In detail, the former fencing champion wrote some words on Twitter that aroused many suspicions. These were her words about it:

Never beg for attention.

But that’s not all. Subsequently Antonella Fiordelisi has announced that he will be absent from the social network for a while. These were his words about it:

I’m going to be off Twitter for a while… I don’t think it’s good to be here all the time.

At the moment we are not given to know the reasons why the former competitor of Big Brother VIP decided to take a break from social media. But she didn’t end there. When asked by a user about her how she would have celebrated the seven months of love with Edoardo Donnamaria, Antonella Fiordelisi commented with these words:

Edoardo is not one for celebrations.

We just have to wait for the next ones to find out if i interested parties they will break the silence about this story that has been affecting all gossip experts in the last few hours.