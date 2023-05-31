President of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, participates; debate was requested by Deputy Ivan Valente (Psol-SP)

The Environment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies holds a public hearing this Wednesday (May 31, 2023) on the intention to explore oil and gas at the mouth of the Amazon River. The debate was requested by the deputy Ivan Valente (Psol-SP).

Petrobras is trying to obtain a license for this, but Ibama has already issued a technical note pointing out weaknesses and risks in authorizing exploration in the region.

The president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), Rodrigo Augustineparticipates in the audience.

Watch live: