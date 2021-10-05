Raffaella Fico, popular and beloved showgirl, is one of the contestants of Big Brother Vip. But what do we know about her? Let’s find out all the curiosities about the woman, her career and her private life together!

Raffaella Fico was born in Cercola, in the province of Naples, on January 29 1988 from the father named Alfonso and the mother named Antonietta, still owners of a small one fruit and vegetable shop. Raffaella, who also has a brother named French, grew up in Casalnuovo di Naples and graduated from socio-pedagogical high school.

His career begins in 2007, when the woman won the 20th edition of the beauty contest Miss Grand Prix. In 2008, however, his arrives consecration, thanks to the participation in the eighth edition of Big Brother.

There are many programs in which the woman then takes part, such as Wick, Colorado Cafe, The color of money, Take it or Leave it, Transformat, Saturday Night Live from Milan.

Raffaella, however, has a long career behind her model and, in fact, she was the testimonial of various fashion houses. In 2011 he also took part in the eighth edition of The Island of the Famous and then to the talent show Baila !, where it ranks fourth.

In 2014 he also participates in Such and Which Show and the following year takes part in the variety Grand Hotel Chiambretti. Today she is back among the competitors of the Big Brother Vip; but what do we know about his private life?

Raffaella Fico: Balotelli, Cristiano Ronaldo, curiosity

Raffaella Fico in 2009 stood out for her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, who attended for about a year before theirs history ended.

Afterwards the woman began an affair with Mario Balotelli, from which he had a daughter despite their relationship it lasted very little. Pia was in fact born on December 5, 2012 in Naples but at the time i parents of the little one were already separated, so much so that Balotelli did not want to initially recognize the child.

Only the 5th February 2014 Balotelli finally recognized the girl and, despite the ups and downs, Mario and the woman today are in good relations! Currently the showgirl is engaged to Pietro Neri, an entrepreneur who has already made her a surprise in the Home!