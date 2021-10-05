Formula 1 is laying the foundations to embrace a new technical era starting in 2026, the season in which the new engines without the MGU-H element will come into effect. Thanks to these particular changes and expedients, there will therefore be favorable conditions for the entrance to the Volkswagen group in Formula 1, which would allow the debut of Porsche and Audi as engineers.

A line of thought shared by the AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost, eager to witness the entry into the scene of two other German brands in the top car series, which will join the already existing Mercedes. Interviewed by Sport1, the Austrian manager thus admitted his desire and his hopes regarding this hypothesis: “This new engine concept it can open many doors – commented – I hope and hope to see other German manufacturers in Formula 1, also because there are no better realities than Formula 1 to be able to do so ”.

A statement that takes its cue from the great popularity of this sport on an international scale, combined with a new regulation that seems to marry perfectly with the policy undertaken by Volkswagen in terms of environmental protection: “950 million viewers represent numbers that speak for themselves – concluded Tost – moreover, with the regulations foreseen for 2026, the Volkswagen group could perfectly combine its marketing strategies and its “green” future in the automotive world ”.

Waiting to understand the developments and any official announcements regarding the debut in Formula 1, Audi and Porsche are preparing themselves for other projects. The first, after abandoning Formula E, would be ready to participate in the Paris-Dakar with Carlos Sainz – father of the Ferrari driver – in addition to evaluating his return to the WEC starting in 2023 after a long absence. A championship, the latter, which is also attracting the attention of Porsche, which, unlike Audi, will instead continue its experience in Formula E.