After the moves of Sophie Codegoni towards Jessica Selassiè, who first consoled the princess and then “betrayed” her by revealing everyone to Alessandro Basciano, the greatest of the Ethiopian princesses has understood that she cannot trust the former suitor of Men and Women , as Manuel Bortuzzo and Lucrezia Selassiè also reminded her.

Since the entrance of Alessandro Basciano in the most spied house in Italy Jessica Selassiè has not never denied to have some interest in the former suitor of Men and women.

The princess, noting that too Sophie it seemed to be very close to the beautiful Alexander, so he asked the roommate to tell her the truth about hers interest, but she had ended up being comforted by her, who had reassured her that she would made it aside.

but yet Sophie, after finishing her conversation with Selassie, she ran from Basciano to reveal everything to him.

“You know, he told me I’m a bitch because I like. Then he said ‘you knew I liked it too from day one and yet there flirt ‘”.

revealed the former suitor to the roommate, putting you in a bad light Jessica. As if that weren’t enough, Codegoni also spent the night with the ex tempter, cuddling him on the sofa.

Also Manuel Bortuzzo he realized what happened and so he tried to console his sister of his girlfriend, reassuring her and making her a speech really deep.

Manuel Bortuzzo next to Jessica Selassiè

“I hope you find one who really falls in love with you and things you have and others don’t have. You have the beautiful ways of doing, a unique kindness. It takes someone who is passionate about you. Then it is impossible that one can like both you and Sophie. For example, I am taken by Lulu and I can’t like another one in here “.

he said Manuel in these hours, chatting with Jessica Selassiè and trying to console her for what happened between her, the Codegoni And Basciano.

"I can tell you who you are beautiful And good, but if you don't believe it first it is useless. Know that I understand you, if they tell me you are strong, yes it's fine but if then I don't think I am. It takes a little bit of self-esteem".

continued the swimmer, trying to spur her on “sister in law”.

“I stayed disappointed by the way of doing him. Then also from her because she has me lied, because it was obvious that she liked it but I do denied. He told me ‘but imagine that if you are interested in you I step aside‘. In the face, she took a thousand steps forward with him. So there you’re kidding me. Then you know what it is, when no one considers you, then you start don’t appreciate yourself“.

concluded the girl, hurt but, finally, disillusioned.