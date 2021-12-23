Coronavirus 11-year-olds have up to twice as many coronary infections as 12-year-olds, according to statistics analyzed by the research team.

The number of infections in age groups began to vary during the autumn. Vaccination of twelve-year-olds began in August.

In Finland In recent weeks, 11-year-olds have been diagnosed with up to twice as many coronavirus infections as 12-year-olds, according to statistics from the Situation Room, a research group set up by the Helsinki Graduate School of Economics (GSE) and the Finnish Center for Economic Research.

GSE is a joint unit of Aalto University, Hanken and the University of Helsinki.

The situation room found out from infectious disease data that coronary infections in 11- and 12-year-olds developed in much the same way until the fall of 2021. In August, vaccinations for children aged 12–15 were started in Finland.

“There was no big difference in the number of infections in the early autumn. Vaccinations progressed and the epidemic deteriorated. Then the absolute and relative number of coronary infections began to differ between age groups, ”says the director of the research group and professor of health economics at the University of Turku. Mika Kortelainen.

“In recent weeks, the difference has been really big, even double.”

Kortelainen 11- and 12-year-olds are so similar that conclusions can be drawn effect of the vaccine.

“Based on the results, it appears that 12-year-olds have benefited a lot from the vaccines. It could be assumed that without vaccinations, the infections in this age group would be at the same level as in 11-year-olds. ”

The possible effect of vaccination on application for the test has not been ruled out.

It is not clear from the figures where the infections come from.

“But whether the infections come from leisure, school or anywhere, 11-year-olds are less protected than 12-year-olds.”

In Finland no similar comparison has been made in the past. According to Kortelainen, the information obtained from this comparison is important, because in the worsening epidemic, means are needed to reduce infections.

“Probably the most effective way to reduce infections is for unvaccinated adults to take the vaccine. In addition, third doses improve protection. Our research suggests that vaccination of people under 12 is also beneficial. ”

The government decided on Wednesday that corona vaccinations will be offered to all children over 5 years of age. To date, children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated only those at risk.

Read more: THL talks about coronary vaccinations for 5–11-year-olds on Thursday – This is known about infections and serious diseases in children in Finland

Research team also looked at how coroner vaccinations have affected the infections of workers in different industries.

Infections continue to become more pronounced in the same occupational groups as in the spring. In October – December, many infections were detected in the construction sector, among other places.

An unvaccinated person has a higher risk of being infected in the workplace than a vaccinated person.

“Among vaccinated people, there is still a difference in the risk of infection between industries, but compared to non-vaccinated, the risks are lower in all sectors. So the vaccines work, ”says Kortelainen.

Correction 23.12. at 9.28 pm: In the graph describing coronavirus infections, the axis representing the proportion of infected people in the population was erroneously tenfold in the past.