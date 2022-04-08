ask vtwonenAfter a rainy week we can get ready for real spring weather. How do you prepare your interior for spring? Liza Wassenaar is a stylist at vtwonen and know what to do.

What is the mood of spring? Liza thinks deeply for a moment. “I immediately think of light, cheerfulness and conviviality. We leave the dark period behind us and start the light half of the year. That’s the feeling you’re looking for.”

How do you bring the light spring feeling into your home?

"By putting winter things away temporarily, for example. For example, do you now have dark pillows on the couch? Store them and replace them with lighter ones. Change them again in the fall. This is possible with many accessories of course. From a dark to a light rug, from black candles to white ones. It is not necessary to set it up completely differently than in winter. Small substitution tricks already make a big difference."

Which accessories really belong to spring?

,,Flowers and beautiful spring branches immediately give a spring feeling, I think. With a bunch of spring flowers or beautiful branches in a vase you bring a little outside in. A trip to the garden center will definitely get me in the mood for spring. Just get some of that nice summer good for indoors and outdoors. Don’t have a garden? You can also indulge yourself with plants on a balcony. Otherwise you just get beautiful pots and plants for indoors.”

Spring colored cushions: small changes change the season. Styling Marianne Luning. © Sjoerd Eickmans



Is the outdoor space important for the spring feeling?

,,Secure! You do not only want to bring the outside feeling in, but also the inside feeling outside. When the weather is nice, I like to open the garden doors all the way. The cosiness of the living room continues into the garden.

Coincidentally, I just bought new outdoor cushions and I think they are really spring-like. Cushions are of course really for indoor use in winter. The moment I put them on the chairs outside is really a kind of check for me: spring has sprung.

All those cozy houses are really for indoors in winter, but from spring you can also sit outside with cushions and candles. Nice lounge music in the background, like in beach bars, and you get completely into the spring atmosphere.”

Are you looking for new garden furniture? Look at vtwonen how best to choose it.

Yes, is that music so important, do you think?

,,Secure! It’s all those senses together. The weather feels different, the flowers smell different, the music sounds different, your interior looks different… A new season creates a sense of change. Spring cleaning therefore also helps a lot. That’s more than just cleaning. It’s everything you do to get ready for the new season. It is also changing the cushions, repotting the plants, placing flowers in a beautiful vase. It’s a reset.”

Do you have any tips for Easter?

,,I like the traditional Easter branches. We used to have that at home and I still love it. It really doesn't have to be that original, it is precisely this tradition that provides the Easter feeling. A beautiful vase with Easter branches, some ribbons in it and you're done!

I myself invite family over Easter for dinner. I want to make a kind of nest of reeds on the plates. Then I put something of an egg in it. Nice is not it? I think that’s a really nice nod to Easter.”





