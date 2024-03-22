The next April 8, 2024Mexico will witness a Total Solar Eclipse which will obscure each state depending on its geographic position.

What will the Solar Eclipse be like in Guadalajara?

In Guadalajarahe Solar Eclipse on April 8 will have a 91 percent visibility according to the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (YO SOY) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

This means that in Guadalajarahe Solar eclipse It will be a partial eclipse that will not be enough to darken the day.

“All of us who are outside the zone of totality will be seeing the partial eclipse because we are not well aligned with the shadow, and Let's see as if the Moon took a 'bite' at the Sun “said Dr. Alejandro Márquez Lugo, researcher at the IAM of the University of Guadalajara.

He Solar Eclipse can be seen in its entirety in municipalities of Durango, Coahuila and Sinaloasince in Mazatlán it is expected to reach darkness for around 4.20 minutes.

University of Guadalajara

For Guadalajara he Solar eclipse will start at 10:50 a.m. April 8 and is expected to reach its peak at 12:09 p.m., ending at 1:32 p.m.

Where to see the Solar Eclipse on April 8 in Guadalajara?

The University of Guadalajara assured that the Solar Eclipse on April 8 It can be seen at the University Center of Exact Sciences and Engineering (CUCEI) where there will be activities for both students and the general public that will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the entrance will be on Vallarta Avenue.

University of Guadalajara

“There are basically three ways to look at the eclipse safely: directly using filters or with specially prepared telescopes; indirect observation with projectors and remotely through streaming,” she highlighted.

The researcher added that the next time Mexico enjoys a similar event it will be until 28 years from nowMarch 30, 2052.

