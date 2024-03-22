The 2024 Professional League Cup is more exciting than ever, since the format of the tournament indicates that only four clubs from each of the two zones will advance to the expected eliminatory playoffs: the other 10 teams in each group will be automatically eliminated, for what all institutions are seeking to complete within positions of privilege.
With the end of date 11, and with only three days left for the epilogue of the regular phase, below we will review the transitional matches, remembering that the first from each zone will play against the fourth from the other, while second and third will also play They will face each other, until only two teams remain, which will compete in the long-awaited final. The last champion comes from Rosario Central, which beat Platense in the final.
River Plate (1 Zone A) – Newell's Old Boys (4 Zone B)
Godoy Cruz (1 Zone B) – Workshops (4 Zone A)
Argentinos Juniors (2 Zone A) – LP Students (3 Zone B)
Lanus (2 Zone B) – Velez (3 Zone A)
The best four from each zone will play the quarterfinals in a single match, in the neutral stadium, as follows:
The quarterfinals will be carried out on weekend of April 21. The semi-finals They would be a week later (that of the Sunday April 28) and the final will be on May 5. All matches will be in neutral stadium.
Both in the quarterfinals as in the semifinals, In case of a tie, they will go to criminal while the final will have a extra time composed of two 15-minute stages that, if a winner is not declared, will have a definition from the penalty spot.
Whoever becomes champion will qualify for the Champions Trophyto be played with the winner of the 2024 Professional League, which will begin on May 12.
