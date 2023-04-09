Mexico City.- Between this Saturday night and Sunday morning, there will be very heavy occasional rains in areas of veracruz; heavy rains in Hidalgo, Puebla and Oaxaca; showers in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Chiapas, according to the forecast of the climate for central, eastern and southeastern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency explained that the rains in the aforementioned states will be caused by the interaction of cold front number 47 with a channel of low pressure and humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream. Similarly, they pointed out that these precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail fall.

For this Sunday, front number 47 will persist with stationary characteristics over the Gulf of Mexico and south of Veracruz. This polar mass will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend into the southeast of the country and together with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will cause showers and heavy punctual rains in areas of the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico, being punctual rains very strong in Veracruz.

On the other hand, the SMN predicted a second low pressure channel will extend from the north to the center of the Mexican Republic and with instability in high levels of the atmosphere will cause showers and heavy rains in central Mexico. These rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue in the west, south, and southeast of the country, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Michoacán and Guerrero.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, April 9, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Guanajuato and Quintana Roo.

The rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams and generate landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, April 09, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua (southwest), Durango (west), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest) and Veracruz.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, April 09, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, April 9, 2023:

North component wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas).

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Jalisco, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán; with possible dust storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Sunday a cool atmosphere at dawn, with banks of fog in areas surrounding the Valley of Mexico. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and increased cloudiness in the afternoon and night with rain and intervals of showers, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h. In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 12 to 14°C and a maximum temperature of 25 to 27°C are forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, minimum temperature of 5 to 7°C and maximum of 22 to 24°C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. No rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, perceiving cold in high areas of Michoacán. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in areas of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with rain and intervals of showers in Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. North component wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy skies most of the day with banks of fog over the mountains of Veracruz. In the afternoon, very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, showers in Tabasco, all accompanied by electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot for both. North component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Veracruz and Tabasco.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mild environment in the morning and hot in the afternoon. No rain in the region. East and northeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

The SMN forecast for Zacatecas a partly cloudy sky with electrical discharges and a very cold environment with frost in the mountainous area of ​​this entity. For Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí there will be a warm to hot environment in the region, without rain. Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with a probability of dust storms in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.