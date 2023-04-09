Sunday, April 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Members of the Millonarios barra brava stone buses near El Campín; video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Members of the Millonarios barra brava stone buses near El Campín; video


close

AUTOPLAY

Millionaires fans stoned bus with DIM fansMillionaires fans stoned bus with DIM fans

Enter text here

The vehicles transported fans of Independiente Medellín.

The bad behavior of the fans had another episode this Saturday in Bogotá, where Millonarios fans stoned buses carrying Independiente Medellín fans.

See also  Alberto Gamero: the crucial decision about his future in Millionaires

(Also: Deportivo Cali: why did it come to this institutional and sports disaster?)

The attack occurred very close to the El Campín stadium, where this Saturday the blues and reds meet on date 12 of the 2023-I League.

This was the aggression of the Millonarios fans

In videos released on social networks, it is observed how the blue fans throw objects at the vehicles, very close to the gas station located on the NQS with 53rd street, near the south tribune, where one of the Millos barras is located, the Blue Rain.

(See: Fede Valverde attacked a Villarreal player in the stadium parking lot)

One of the videos shows how one of the drivers decides to reverse in the middle of race 30 to prevent his vehicle from being affected by the aggression of the misfits.

The stoning also affected some private vehicles that were passing through the area.

(See: Edwin Cardona and his bad luck: he hit a rival hard and was injured; video)

See also  Mario Yepes leaves the Colombian Football Federation

So far there is no police report about what happened around the sports venue.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Members #Millonarios #barra #brava #stone #buses #Campín #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leaks reveal the specifications of the upcoming “Apple” phone, “15 Pro”

Leaks reveal the specifications of the upcoming “Apple” phone, “15 Pro”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result