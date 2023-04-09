Members of the Millonarios barra brava stone buses near El Campín; video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The vehicles transported fans of Independiente Medellín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The bad behavior of the fans had another episode this Saturday in Bogotá, where Millonarios fans stoned buses carrying Independiente Medellín fans.
The attack occurred very close to the El Campín stadium, where this Saturday the blues and reds meet on date 12 of the 2023-I League.
This was the aggression of the Millonarios fans
In videos released on social networks, it is observed how the blue fans throw objects at the vehicles, very close to the gas station located on the NQS with 53rd street, near the south tribune, where one of the Millos barras is located, the Blue Rain.
One of the videos shows how one of the drivers decides to reverse in the middle of race 30 to prevent his vehicle from being affected by the aggression of the misfits.
The stoning also affected some private vehicles that were passing through the area.
So far there is no police report about what happened around the sports venue.
SPORTS
