Since 1903 these pages have gone through the history, life and vicissitudes of the citizens of the Region of Murcia on a daily basis, reaching millions of readers who have given us their trust in the kiosk. And almost a quarter of a century ago, specifically since 1998, our website was born, a new information support that has turned our work and the way we inform. Today we are ‘open’ practically 24 hours a day to offer from our portal what has happened in all areas (local, politics, economy, culture, society, sports), as well as the most complete information on services, leisure and entertainment.

Based on the loyalty with which readers reward this effort, THE TRUTH now opens a new link with readers in a new initiative. It is about offering free, complete and free access every day to all the contents of the digital edition, with all the current events and the latest news at the moment and with a single ‘click’, through a proposal baptized as Todo & Más.

1. Download

the TRUTH app for free if you haven’t already.

2. Scan

of the QR code that appears on the last page of the copy of THE TRUTH.

3. Introduction

of the alphanumeric key that appears next to the QR code to access the application.

4. Access

open and complete throughout that day (until midnight) to the laverdad.es app.

To do this, the reader who purchases the paper copy of LA VERDAD at their kiosk will only have to download the newspaper’s ‘app’, scan the QR code that is published on the last page of their newspaper with their mobile -top right- and enter the alphanumeric password that appears there to have access to the application of laverdad.es with all its contents open until midnight that day. In addition, each code will authorize entry from two electronic devices.